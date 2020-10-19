Advertisement
Morning wind chill values push into the mid-minus teens as October cold continues: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Monday, October 19, 2020 5:51AM CST
Published Monday, October 19, 2020 5:51AM CST
SASKATOON -- Temperatures continue to sit some ten degrees shy of the seasonal average, and aren’t slated to improve for the foreseeable future.
Flurries funnel into our region overnight with light snow expected to start around 2:00 a.m.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Partly Cloudy
High: 0
Evening: -3
Tuesday – AM Snow Showers
Morning Low: -7
Afternoon High: 0
Wednesday – Partly Cloudy
· Morning Low: -11
· Afternoon High: 1