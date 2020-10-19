SASKATOON -- Temperatures continue to sit some ten degrees shy of the seasonal average, and aren’t slated to improve for the foreseeable future.

Flurries funnel into our region overnight with light snow expected to start around 2:00 a.m.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Partly Cloudy

High: 0

Evening: -3

Tuesday – AM Snow Showers

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: 0

Wednesday – Partly Cloudy

· Morning Low: -11

· Afternoon High: 1