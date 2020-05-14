SASKATOON -- Temperatures are expected to warm Thursday, flirting with 20 degrees in Saskatoon.

Moderate winds will blow some late afternoon clouds towards us, with a cooler period overnight and into Friday.

But fret not, for the long weekend will see heat build into the province.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Mostly Sunny

High: 19 C

Evening: 17 C

Friday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -1 C

Afternoon High: 14 C

Saturday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: 2 C

Afternoon High: 23 C