Morning sunshine fills the skies in Central SK: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Thursday, May 14, 2020 7:43AM CST Last Updated Thursday, May 14, 2020 7:44AM CST
SASKATOON -- Temperatures are expected to warm Thursday, flirting with 20 degrees in Saskatoon.
Moderate winds will blow some late afternoon clouds towards us, with a cooler period overnight and into Friday.
But fret not, for the long weekend will see heat build into the province.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Mostly Sunny
High: 19 C
Evening: 17 C
Friday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: -1 C
Afternoon High: 14 C
Saturday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: 2 C
Afternoon High: 23 C