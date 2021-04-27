Advertisement
Morning sun, afternoon clouds: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Tuesday, April 27, 2021 7:08AM CST
SASKATOON -- An active 24 hours across sections of Saskatchewan, with the threat of snowfall overnight.
- North of us some morning flurries are driving the morning forecast, while we have woken to largely clear conditions.
- As the day wears on, clouds converge leading us into tonight and an advancing wave of precipitation moving in from the northwest.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
· Today – a.m. Sun / p.m. Cloud.
· High: 11
· Evening: 9
· 9 p.m.: 4
Wednesday – Partly Sunny.
· Morning Low: -3
· Afternoon High: 12
· Thursday – Partly Sunny.
· Morning Low: -1
· Afternoon High: 14