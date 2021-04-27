SASKATOON --  An active 24 hours across sections of Saskatchewan, with the threat of snowfall overnight.

  • North of us some morning flurries are driving the morning forecast, while we have woken to largely clear conditions.
  •  As the day wears on, clouds converge leading us into tonight and an advancing wave of precipitation moving in from the northwest.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

· Today – a.m. Sun / p.m. Cloud.

· High: 11

· Evening: 9

· 9 p.m.: 4

Wednesday – Partly Sunny.

· Morning Low: -3

· Afternoon High: 12

· Thursday – Partly Sunny.

· Morning Low: -1

· Afternoon High: 14  