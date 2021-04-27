SASKATOON -- An active 24 hours across sections of Saskatchewan, with the threat of snowfall overnight.

North of us some morning flurries are driving the morning forecast, while we have woken to largely clear conditions.

As the day wears on, clouds converge leading us into tonight and an advancing wave of precipitation moving in from the northwest.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

· Today – a.m. Sun / p.m. Cloud.

· High: 11

· Evening: 9

· 9 p.m.: 4

Wednesday – Partly Sunny.

· Morning Low: -3

· Afternoon High: 12

· Thursday – Partly Sunny.

· Morning Low: -1

· Afternoon High: 14