SASKATOON -- Expect a slightly cooler (but still above average) day across central regions of the province as temperatures start to regulate.

The medium range forecast starts to shift, with a weekend full of thunderstorm activity ramping up.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Partly Cloudy

High: 6

Evening: 27

Saturday – 40% Thunderstorms

Morning Low: 16

Afternoon High: 27

Sunday – 40% Thunderstorms

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 22