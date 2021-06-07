SASKATOON -- Temperatures will warm into the low twenties today, and should stick in that zone for the better part of the work week.

More rain lurks in the mid-range forecast also.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – AM Showers

High: 22

Evening: 21

Tuesday – Showers

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 23

Wednesday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 24