Morning showers push past, with stronger winds developing: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Monday, June 7, 2021 6:20AM CST
SASKATOON -- Temperatures will warm into the low twenties today, and should stick in that zone for the better part of the work week.
More rain lurks in the mid-range forecast also.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – AM Showers
High: 22
Evening: 21
Tuesday – Showers
Morning Low: 6
Afternoon High: 23
Wednesday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: 13
Afternoon High: 24