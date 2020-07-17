Advertisement
Morning rains release, moving North and East: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Friday, July 17, 2020 5:45AM CST
SASKATOON -- Expect another warm one as temperatures reach the mid-twenties Friday afternoon.
Stronger wind patterns are part of the mix as a pair of low pressure systems work across the Northern grain belt. The weekend forecast looks a touch cooler, with some moisture possible later Saturday.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – AM Showers
High: 25 C
Evening: 24 C
Saturday – PM Thunderstorms
Morning Low: 12 C
Afternoon High: 20 C
Sunday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: 11 C
Afternoon High: 21 C