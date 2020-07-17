SASKATOON -- Expect another warm one as temperatures reach the mid-twenties Friday afternoon.

Stronger wind patterns are part of the mix as a pair of low pressure systems work across the Northern grain belt. The weekend forecast looks a touch cooler, with some moisture possible later Saturday.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – AM Showers

High: 25 C

Evening: 24 C

Saturday – PM Thunderstorms

Morning Low: 12 C

Afternoon High: 20 C

Sunday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: 11 C

Afternoon High: 21 C