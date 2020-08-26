SASKATOON -- Another cloudy start, with sunshine winning out as the late afternoon arrives.

Don’t get complacent with the heat, as a cooling trend is coming just around the corner, along with a new month.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Clearing

High: 25

Evening: 24

Thursday – Showers

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 20

Friday – Sunny

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 23