Morning fog with the threat of early showers: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Wednesday, August 26, 2020 5:53AM CST
SASKATOON -- Another cloudy start, with sunshine winning out as the late afternoon arrives.
Don’t get complacent with the heat, as a cooling trend is coming just around the corner, along with a new month.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Clearing
High: 25
Evening: 24
Thursday – Showers
Morning Low: 9
Afternoon High: 20
Friday – Sunny
Morning Low: 7
Afternoon High: 23