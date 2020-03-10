Morning fog should dissipate as things start to warm up: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Tuesday, March 10, 2020 6:25AM CST
SASKATOON -- Temperatures return to plus territory this afternoon, with winds blowing around the 20km/h mark.
Tonight, things remain quite mild, but a cool down is coming later in the week.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Mostly Sunny
High: 2 C
Evening: 0 C
Wednesday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: -7 C
Afternoon High: 1 C
Thursday – Mostly Cloudy
Morning Low: -9 C
Afternoon High: -7 C