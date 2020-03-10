SASKATOON -- Temperatures return to plus territory this afternoon, with winds blowing around the 20km/h mark.

Tonight, things remain quite mild, but a cool down is coming later in the week.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Mostly Sunny

High: 2 C

Evening: 0 C

Wednesday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -7 C

Afternoon High: 1 C

Thursday – Mostly Cloudy

Morning Low: -9 C

Afternoon High: -7 C