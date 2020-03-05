SASKATOON -- The freeze thaw effect continues today in our region, with plus temperatures for the next two afternoons.

By the time the weekend arrives however, it will be an entirely different story. Cold air and snow dominate Saturday and Sunday.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Partly Cloudy

High: 2 C

Evening: 1 C

Friday – Mostly Sunny

Morning Low: -3 C

Afternoon High: 4 C

Saturday – PM Snow

Morning Low: -11 C

Afternoon High: -9 C