Morning fog gives way to mainly sunny skies: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Thursday, March 5, 2020 9:50AM CST
SASKATOON -- The freeze thaw effect continues today in our region, with plus temperatures for the next two afternoons.
By the time the weekend arrives however, it will be an entirely different story. Cold air and snow dominate Saturday and Sunday.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Partly Cloudy
High: 2 C
Evening: 1 C
Friday – Mostly Sunny
Morning Low: -3 C
Afternoon High: 4 C
Saturday – PM Snow
Morning Low: -11 C
Afternoon High: -9 C