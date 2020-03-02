Morning flurries fly, with strong winds in tow: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Monday, March 2, 2020 6:53AM CST
SASKATOON -- It's another blustery day as snow slides eastward across the province. With it come strong winds, gusting upwards of 50 km/h at times.
It does, however, come with an influx of mild air, and possible highs reaching into plus territory.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – AM Light Snow/Wind
High: 1 C
Evening: -1 C
Tuesday – PM Snow Showers
Morning Low: -10 C
Afternoon High: 2 C
Wednesday – Snow Showers
Morning Low: -17 C
Afternoon High: 1 C