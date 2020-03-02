SASKATOON -- It's another blustery day as snow slides eastward across the province. With it come strong winds, gusting upwards of 50 km/h at times.

It does, however, come with an influx of mild air, and possible highs reaching into plus territory.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – AM Light Snow/Wind

High: 1 C

Evening: -1 C

Tuesday – PM Snow Showers

Morning Low: -10 C

Afternoon High: 2 C

Wednesday – Snow Showers

Morning Low: -17 C

Afternoon High: 1 C