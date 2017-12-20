Seelbach Cocktail
Wheatland Cafe
Published Wednesday, December 20, 2017 6:07PM CST
Ingredients
1 Ounce Bourbon
7 Dashes Angostura Bitters
7 Dashes Peychauds Bitters
Champagne or Sparkling wine
Orange Zest
Chill a cocktail coupe or glass with ice. In a separate mixing glass, add ice, bourbon, and bitters. Stir to combine and chill. Strain into chilled glass. Top up with champagne or sparkling wine (something dry, not too sweet). Finish with a strip of orange zest and serve.
