

Wheatland Cafe





Ingredients

1 Ounce Bourbon

7 Dashes Angostura Bitters

7 Dashes Peychauds Bitters

Champagne or Sparkling wine

Orange Zest

Chill a cocktail coupe or glass with ice. In a separate mixing glass, add ice, bourbon, and bitters. Stir to combine and chill. Strain into chilled glass. Top up with champagne or sparkling wine (something dry, not too sweet). Finish with a strip of orange zest and serve.Wh