The amount of young people escaping or unlawfully leaving youth jails has increased slightly over the last three years.

One-hundred-and-ninety-three youth escaped custody in the last fiscal year; one fewer escaped the year before; and 168 escaped in the 2014-15 fiscal year. The majority of the youth were on an open-custody sentence.

The Youth Criminal Justice Act states the youth criminal justice system is in place to hold young offenders accountable and to keep the public safe while promoting rehabilitation and reintegration of youth.

Rehabilitation looks at the issues and background that lead the offender to commit crimes and reintegration refers to giving the youth tools so they are able to become a contributing member of society and fit back into their community, family, schools and home.

Young offenders by the numbers

There are four youth correctional facilities in Saskatchewan, located in Prince Albert, North Battleford, Saskatoon and Regina. All facilities house youth on both open and secure sentences, except North Battleford, which is strictly a secure facility.

There are currently 136 youth in custody, compared to 1,923 adults. Fifty young people are in secure custody, 45 are on remand and four are in open-custody sentences.

Open-custody sentences

Judges decide what sentences are imposed on a youth. If a judge hands a young offender an open-custody sentence, it means the person goes to school or work, but spends the night in the correctional facility. The offender is able to participate in school-based extracurricular activities.

“The idea behind an open-custody sentence would be to provide them (reintegration) skills in the community allowing them to function as a normal youth, while still having restrictions on their mobility and movement by coming back to the facility in the evenings and at night,” Justice Ministry spokesperson Drew Wilby said.

Doors in open custody are not locked. It’s illegal for an offender to leave, but they can’t be physically stopped. Wilby said some offenders respond well to open custody, while others find it challenging.

Escaping open custody

In the 2014-15 fiscal year, 168 youth escaped from, or unlawfully left, custody. One-hundred-and-sixty-six of those escapees did so while serving an open-custody sentence. The following year, all 192 youth who escaped were in open custody. In the 2016-17 fiscal year, 193 teens escaped. All but eight were serving an open-custody sentence.

One of the teens who escaped in that time did so from Kilburn Hall. The next day she killed a stranger’s baby.

“He was a very happy baby. He always smiled and even though he was only six-and-a-half weeks old,” Nikosis Jace Cantre’s grandma Charlene Longman told CTV News, “he talked lots. He gooed and made a bunch of noises. It’s like he was really talking to you.”

The teen received an adult sentence: life in prison with no parole eligibility for seven years.

Longman said she’d like to see mandatory adult sentences for any youth who commit murder. Nikosis’s grandpa, Jeffrey Longam, said he believes his grandson’s death could have been prevented.

“I think there should be something else done in the system where they should look at the files. She should have been in closed custody,” he said.

Wilby, with the Justice Ministry, said any time a youth runs, caseworkers try to determine why and look at ways to prevent the teen from escaping again.

“Where could we have intervened? What could we have potentially done differently?” he said of the case involving the Longman family. “There’s only so much we can do within the context of the legislation in that open-custody facility to have prevented that individual from taking off.”

He said the ministry is in conversation with the federal government to ensure there are the right sentencing options for youth.

Open-custody concerns

Zoey Roy was 13 when she was first sent to Kilburn Hall, a youth correctional facility in Saskatoon. For the next 16 months, she was incarcerated 27 more times for offences ranging from joyriding to assault.

She described youth jail as a “breeding ground” for meeting criminals who are older and have committed more serious crimes. She said she’d never been exposed to more violence than while in jail.

“I had to evade these relationships in order to survive, because if I continued the relationships the cycle would continue,” Roy told CTV News.

Roy broke the cycle.

She’s now researching how to improve rehabilitation and reintegration strategies for youth exiting the justice system in Saskatoon. She said she's not surprised so many teens run because

the location of facilities housing those on open custody are in the same facilities as those in secure custody.

The province shut down the only two strictly open-custody facilities — Yarrow Youth Farm in Saskatoon and Orcadia Youth Residence in Yorkton — in 2015. Roy said that could force teens to a new city, school and environment.

“I wonder are young people actually exiting the justice system or are young people aging out of the justice system?”

Rehabilitation and reintegration

Roy credits volunteering, positive relationships and programs outside of jail that helped her reintegrate.

She was ordered by court to attend school at EGADZ, a youth centre in Saskatoon, and was part of the Restorative Action Program, which works with youth on conflict management, relationships and leadership.

“We have to have a sense of belonging. We have to have relationships that are healthy where we’re not looked at as criminals,” she said. “These are basic human needs. I don’t know if we are reaching those basic human needs.”

Those needs were met for Roy and she hopes her work will allow the same for other youth in custody.