SASKATOON -- Cooler conditions continue across the Prairies Thursday. Showers funnel through the North Central band of the province, with another day of gusting winds.

In Saskatoon, the big rain isn’t set to start for a couple of days, but we do expect a soggy weekend.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Partly Cloudy / Wind

High: 16 C

Evening: 16 C

Friday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: 5 C

Afternoon High: 20 C

Saturday – AM Showers / Wind

Morning Low: 10 C

Afternoon High: 20 C