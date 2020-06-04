Advertisement
More wind and the risk of rain sinking down from the north: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Thursday, June 4, 2020 5:50AM CST Last Updated Thursday, June 4, 2020 5:57AM CST
SASKATOON -- Cooler conditions continue across the Prairies Thursday. Showers funnel through the North Central band of the province, with another day of gusting winds.
In Saskatoon, the big rain isn’t set to start for a couple of days, but we do expect a soggy weekend.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Partly Cloudy / Wind
High: 16 C
Evening: 16 C
Friday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: 5 C
Afternoon High: 20 C
Saturday – AM Showers / Wind
Morning Low: 10 C
Afternoon High: 20 C