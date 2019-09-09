BerryFirst, a Saskatoon berry supplement, has received a stamp of approval from Health Canada as an official natural health product.

The company said it’s the first time Health Canada has recognized Saskatoon berries for their nutritional benefits.

"It’s more than just pie," said Irene Seiferling, the chair of the BerryFirst board. The company is based in Saskatoon.

To receive the Health Canada accreditation, the company conducted studies showing the berries have a high level of antioxidants and the ability to reduce age-related diseases.

"Health Canada requires a product to meet a number of health standards," said Seiferling.

"So in other words we say, ‘We have some claims about what the product can help with’ and we need to be able to prove that – and we did."

The company said it took six months to have their health claims approved by Health Canada.