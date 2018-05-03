

CTV Saskatoon





The Saskatoon Police Service says 122 guns and 500 rounds of ammunition were turned into them between March 29 and April 27 as part of the provincial gun amnesty program.

According to police, the guns ranged from rifles to shotguns to prohibited guns, handguns and bb or pellet guns.

The provincial amnesty program was initiated by chiefs across Saskatchewan following a successful gun amnesty program by Regina police last year. It is designed to lower the risk of violent offences involving guns.