The Saskatoon Fire Department is unsure how more than 500 hypodermic needles came to be along the shoulders of Circle Drive.

A call came in shortly after 9 a.m. saying there were needles near the freeway, and one engine company went by the location to check it out, according to a news release.

More than 500 hypodermic needles were found along both shoulders of the northbound lanes of Circle Drive between Laurier Drive and the 33rd Street exit.

A second crew was called in to help with the clean-up.