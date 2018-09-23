More than 500 needles found along Circle Drive
Saskatoon Fire Department (file photo)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Sunday, September 23, 2018 1:30PM CST
The Saskatoon Fire Department is unsure how more than 500 hypodermic needles came to be along the shoulders of Circle Drive.
A call came in shortly after 9 a.m. saying there were needles near the freeway, and one engine company went by the location to check it out, according to a news release.
More than 500 hypodermic needles were found along both shoulders of the northbound lanes of Circle Drive between Laurier Drive and the 33rd Street exit.
A second crew was called in to help with the clean-up.