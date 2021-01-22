SASKATOON -- Cloud coverage dominates the early forecast ahead of the flurries, which should start around noon.

As evening comes the snow fades off, and then it’s just a matter of time before the frigid Arctic air moves in, plunging temperatures into Saturday morning.

Frostbite risk will increase throughout the weekend.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today –Snow Showers.

High: -7

Evening: -8

Saturday – Mostly Sunny

Morning Low: -19

Afternoon High: -18

Sunday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -32

Afternoon High: -22