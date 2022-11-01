More snow is on its way for central and north Sask.

Snow is on its way back to Saskatchewan this week, with as much as 30 cm falling in spots between Southern Alberta and Northern Manitoba.

A band of snow is expected to stretch northeastward from Medicine Hat, pushing through Prince Albert and just north of The Pas over to Hudson Bay by Thursday.

Snow showers are more likely in Saskatoon, according to environment Canada, beginning Wednesday night and tapering off Thursday morning.

The City of Saskatoon says it’s preparing its crews and equipment to begin de-icing high traffic streets.

A news release from the city asks drivers to take extra precautions.

“Road conditions can deteriorate with the combination of moisture from rain and snow and become slippery with below zero termperatures. Drivers should adjust their driving for the road conditions, leave extra room in case you need to stop suddenly, and watch for blue and yellow flashing lights on road equipment.”

Prince Albert Parkland Ambulance is encouraging people to prepare for snowy weather by making sure they have winter tires installed and an emergency kit in their vehicle.

Kits should include a shovel, a tow rope, a first aid kit, some non-perishable snacks and blankets in case of a breakdown,Parkland Ambulance says.