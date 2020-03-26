More relief at the pumps as gas prices dip below 70 cents per litre
Published Thursday, March 26, 2020 10:53PM CST Last Updated Thursday, March 26, 2020 11:08PM CST
Drivers in Saskatoon are seeing more relief at the pumps.
Gas prices at some stations in the city have dipped below 70 cents per litre. Prices at a few stations on 22 Street were at 68.9 cents per litre as of Thursday night.
According to Gasbuddy.com, a website that tracks average gas prices, the average price for a litre of fuel in Saskatoon has reached its lowest level since 2016.
Oil prices have dropped dramatically over the last few weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic and increased international competition.