SASKATOON -- Things will start to dry out in Saskatoon this evening as the showers stop in time for the weekend.

Drier, warmer (even hotter) conditions are on the way later this weekend and into next week.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – 5-10mm Rain

High: 18

Evening: 18

Saturday – Mostly Sunny

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 23

Sunday – Mostly Sunny

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 27