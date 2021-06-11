Advertisement
More rain across the province as low pressure dominates the prairies: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Friday, June 11, 2021 6:05AM CST
SASKATOON -- Things will start to dry out in Saskatoon this evening as the showers stop in time for the weekend.
Drier, warmer (even hotter) conditions are on the way later this weekend and into next week.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – 5-10mm Rain
High: 18
Evening: 18
Saturday – Mostly Sunny
Morning Low: 7
Afternoon High: 23
Sunday – Mostly Sunny
Morning Low: 8
Afternoon High: 27