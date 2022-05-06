More murder charges laid in connection with 2017 shooting

Saskatoon police announced two men have been charged with first degree murder in connection with the homicide of Tyler Morin in 2017.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested by Wadena RCMP and a 26-year-old man was taken into custody by Regina Police Service, according to a Saskatoon police media release Friday morning.

The pair will been seen by a Justice of the Peace Friday and are expected to appear in court next Monday.

Tyler Owen Morin, 30, was shot in a home in the 200 block of Avenue V South on Nov. 4, 2017, according to police.

Officers responded to a 911 call from the home and found Morin with a small-caliber gunshot wound to his abdomen, Saskatoon Police Service said in a previous release.

He was taken to hospital in stable condition. Morin died from his injuries on Nov. 11.

SPS said a suspect who was in custody due to an unrelated matter was arrested in Prince Albert on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old is charged with first-degree murder.