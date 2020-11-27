SASKATOON -- Temperatures sit near the freezing point Friday, and while things cool slightly into the weekend, we’re still sitting pretty for this time of year.

Beware of road conditions as we could see slick, slushy streets develop.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Partly Cloudy.

High: -1

Evening: -4

Saturday – Partly Cloudy.

Morning Low: -11

Afternoon High: -3

Sunday – Mostly Sunny.

Morning Low: -13

Afternoon High: -5