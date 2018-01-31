More Crown witnesses expected at Gerald Stanley trial
Gerald Stanley, centre, looks on as Crown Prosecutor Bill Burge, right, speaks in this courtroom sketch in Battleford, Sask., on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cloudesley Rook-Hobbs
CTV Saskatoon
Published Wednesday, January 31, 2018 11:06PM CST
Last Updated Thursday, February 1, 2018 5:00AM CST
More Crown witnesses are expected to take the stand Thursday as the second-degree murder trial of Gerald Stanley enters its third day of evidence.
Stanley is accused of fatally shooting Colten Boushie, a 22-year-old man from the Red Pheasant First Nation, on his Biggar-area farm in August 2016.
Stanley’s son, a relative of Boushie who was with him the day of the shooting, and three RCMP officers have so far testified at the trial, which is being held at Court of Queen’s Bench in Battleford, Sask.
Stanley has pleaded not guilty to the second-degree murder charge.
Three weeks are set aside for the trial.
CTV's Angelina Irinici and Melanie Nagy are in Battleford covering the trial.
