More coordination on social issues needed in 2023, says Saskatoon mayor

Saskatoon mayor Charlie Clark says the city needs stronger partnerships if it’s going to contend with social issues like homelessness, addiction and mental health in 2023.

“It’s creating a huge impact on many people’s lives and I think the system right now is not as coordinated and effective as it needs to be, in terms of the continuum of care, to help people who are struggling with those issues,” he said in a year-end interview with CTV News.

Clark says the city will continue to strengthen partnerships with all levels of government, Indigenous organizations and outreach groups.

“While we’re making some progress with some of these partnerships, it’s clear we’re going to have another record year of overdose deaths,” he said. “That’s potentially over 400 people lost in this province. That’s a tragedy, and right now it’s freezing cold outside and we know that there aren’t enough places for people to stay and I feel that is not acceptable in our city.”

It’s not just a matter of having enough residential units for people, but having the supports that they need to stay housed and healthy long term, he said.

Clark believes work in 2023 should focus on coordinating a continuum of care to help move people from homelessness, into supported housing and treatment programs, and supportive places for those coming out of treatment programs.

“There’s just a continued need to coordinate and make sure we’re focusing our efforts on where people are falling through those cracks.”

Clark also addressed the ongoing financial challenges faced by the city.

Saskatoon will prepare for a new two-year budget cycle in the next year and Clark says there are no easy answers as the city looks for new ways to find savings.

If you ask people which services they would cut first to save money, he says the answer changes depending on who you ask.

“It’s not obvious which of the things that we do people think we can do without,” he said. “It’s an ongoing issue council will have to wrestle with as we get towards our budgeting process.”