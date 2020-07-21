SASKATOON -- A man accused of holding a girl against her will at a cabin in northern Saskatchewan earlier this year is facing new charges in connection to a number of separate incidents.

In April, RCMP said a girl had to be rescued from a secluded cabin near Ile La Crosse after being held by a 42-year-old man.

At the time, he was charged with several offences including unlawful confinement, assault, uttering threats as well as several weapons and drug related charges.

RCMP say since he was arrested, more alleged victims have come forward to police which spurred new investigations into multiple incidents.

As a result, Aaron Gardiner is facing several new charges including 4 counts of sexual assault, 3 counts of forcible confinement, uttering threats and reckless discharge of a firearm.

Police are urging anyone with additional information to report to contact Ile La Cross RCMP.