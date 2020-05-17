SASKATOON -- Volunteers at the SCAT Street Cat Rescue Program said more rescues have found new homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We did have a small up-tick in adoption during this time period. Perhaps there have been some people with more time working from home or being at home and thought it was a good opportunity," Heather Ryan, president of SCAT, told CTV News.

Ryan said the organization has had to change its procedures to follow physical distancing rules.

“We went no contact with everything, donation drop off, foster supply pick-ups, cat transfers," she said.

The rescue program has also had to cancel fundraisers – a large source of the organization’s yearly income. Ryan is now encouraging the public to donate.

“Kitten season has hit, and this is when we tend to see a real flood of intakes,” she said.

In addition to donations, Ryan said SCAT is looking for volunteers and foster families.

Saskatoon SCAT Street Cat Rescue said 576 cats and kittens have been rescued in 2019.