People in Saskatchewan who require addictions support could soon have new treatment options.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is requesting proposals to develop 50 treatment beds for people to help them recover from addictions, according to an SHA news release.

The beds will provide pre- and post-treatment support for people recovering from substance use disorders, including crystal meth, opioid and alcohol addiction, the SHA said.

“People will have better access to the treatment and care they need to overcome an addictions challenge and live a healthy life,” Health Minister Jim Reiter said in the release.

The beds will help support patients who don’t have stable, safe housing in the time between completing detox and starting residential treatment.

