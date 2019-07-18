

CTV Saskatoon





A 32-year-old Moose Jaw man has been arrested in connection to Saskatoon’s ninth homicide of the year, according to police.

Trent Moore appeared in Provincial Court on Thursday morning on a second degree murdger charge. Court has been adjourned until Monday and Moore has been remanded.

This arrest follows an investigation after 52-year-old Noreen Moore was found dead in a home in Saskatoon on July 5.

The suspect was arrested on July 17 by the Saskatoon Major Crime Section with help from the Moose Jaw Police Service.