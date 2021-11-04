Moose crashes through window at Saskatoon school

Saskatoon -

A moose crashing through a window led to some scary moments at a Saskatoon school Thursday morrning.

A picture circulating on social media shows the moose standing inside a shared the community room between Sylvia Fedoruk and St. Nicholas schools.

Parents told CTV News that some children had to exit through the broken window after the moose broke through.

The children were taking part in a before school program.

In an emailed statement, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) the incident was reported just before 9 a.m. and officers helped make sure everyone inside was safe.

SPS said no injuries are believed to have occurred.

Ministry of Environment conservation officers tranquilized and removed the moose from the school.

Steve Dobko, a conservation officer on scene, said sightings of the moose were reported in the area as early as 5:30 Thursday.

Dobko told CTV News the moose had "substantial injuries" from crashing through the window.

He said it's believed an interaction between the moose and "some pets or dogs" startled the moose and sent it running through the neighbourhood before it ended up at the school.

Soooo the moose in Saskatoon just broke through the window at Sylvia Fedoruk school.



No one was hurt. Kids are fine.



What a morning. #yxe pic.twitter.com/GrnldG5J4z — Pat Dubois (@patdubois) November 4, 2021

