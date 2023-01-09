Montreal man arrested on human trafficking charges in Saskatoon

The Saskatoon Police Service arrested a 22-year-old man on a Canada-wide warrant for sex-trafficking offences on Thursday.

Officers arrested Mahad Farrah of Montreal, Quebec following a traffic stop in the 1200 block of Avenue C North, according to a news release.

Farrah is wanted by Peel Regional Police in Ontario.

Saskatoon police are arranging to send the accused back to Ontario to face charges.

Saskatoon’s vice and human trafficking unit also works to connect victims and survivors of human trafficking and sexual exploitation with resources. Anyone with information about human trafficking can call the police.