A Montreal City Councillor is asking the City of Saskatoon to push the Saskatchewan Government to raise the smoking age from 18 to 21.

In a letter to Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark, Marvin Rotrand suggests several ways to reduce smoking rates, including raising the smoking age, and expanding smoke free zones to include other areas not covered by current legislation.

“I write today in regard to the need for municipalities to promote public health by continuing to work to reduce smoking while augmenting smoke free places on the public domain.” the letter from Rotrand reads.

Rotrand says smoking adds billions a year in additional health care costs and is a major cause of heart disease, acute myeloid leukemia, emphysema and other serious health conditions.

“I would ask you and Saskatoon Council to urge the Government of Saskatchewan to follow the lead of these other jurisdictions and raise the smoking age to 21 in the province and to expand smoke free protection to new locations now not covered by Saskatchewan's current tobacco law.” Reads the letter from Rotrand to Mayor Clark.

The legal age to purchase tobacco in Saskatchewan is 18. Saskatoon’s Smoking Control Bylaw prohibits smoking in, billiard halls, bingo establishments, bowling centres, casinos, licensed premises, outdoor public places operated by the City, outdoor seating areas, private clubs, restaurants and sidewalk cafes.

Rotrand also says the city of Montreal has adopted a motion asking the Quebec government to substantially raise provincial tobacco taxes.

The letter is on the agenda for the next Planning, Development and Community Services committee meeting on Monday at City Hall.