Sean Montgomery is set to play his 300th game with the Prince Albert Raiders Tuesday night.

He’s headed into the game with 11 goals already this season, which is almost as many as his previous season high two years ago.

“It’s kind of surreal that I’m still here after 300,” Montgomery said. “I’m pretty proud of that.”

Over his five seasons with the Raiders, Montgomery has played alongside notable players like Josh Morrissey and Leon Draisaitl.

Montgomery is on track this season to surpass Brett Novak’s record of 330 games played with the Raiders.

“I just want to thank everyone here for making it the best time of my life,” Montgomery said.

The Raiders are the top team in the Western Hockey League with a record of 20-1.