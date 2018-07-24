Montgomery fire caused by rags ‘spontaneously combusting’ in garage
Smoke could be seen in the Montgomery neighbourhood on Sunday afternoon after a fire started in a garage on Crescent Boulevard. (John Thronberg/CTV)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Tuesday, July 24, 2018 2:03PM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, July 24, 2018 2:05PM CST
The Saskatoon Fire Department has found the cause of a major fire in the Montgomery neighbourhood that destroyed three homes on Sunday.
Assistant Fire Chief Wayne Rodger said the flames started in a garage on 1221 Crescent Boulevard, and was caused by rags covered in staining products.
“The product-covered rags self-heated and spontaneously combusted after being placed in an open container in the attached garage,” Rodger said in a media release.
Two pick-up trucks, two storage trailers, a motorhome, and three homes — two which were under construction — were ruined by the fire. The fire damaged an additional two properties, a utility trailer and a convertible car.
Damage is estimated to be in excess of $2 million, according to the fire department.
Rodger is recommending the public keep rags, covered in combustible materials like stain, outside and allow time to dry before disposal.