SASKATOON -- The president of the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) says there are still concerns about the back-to-school plan, even after Monday’s announcement by the premier.

Patrick Maze said there is still a lot of work to be done to ensure physical distancing can be maintained.

He also brought up temperature checks, noting a plan in Alberta to use contactless thermometers.

“Alberta schools are all equipped with thermometers that will register a student or anybody entering a schools temperature in a second. They would have those ready at the doors,” Maze said.

Maze was also concerned about the announcement from Premier Scott Moe of $40 million in funding to help school divisions pay for costs caused by the pandemic.

The $40 million in funds will be divided into three parts. The first $20 million will go to school divisions to help pay for staffing and sanitization costs.

“I’m hoping that it’s enough when we’re talking about making sure that HVAC systems, the ventilation systems are working properly. Some repairs to those can get quit expensive,” Maze said.

Maze also questions whether the $20 million for staffing and sanitization will be enough.

“Staffing is expensive. Hiring maintenance staff, hiring new educational assistants, money can get used up quickly.”

Of the remaining $20 million, the province said $10 million will allow schools to enhance non-classroom options.

The other $10 million will be spent on masks and other supplies for schools.

School divisions will have to apply for the funding.