SASKATOON -- This year’s celebration of National Indigenous Peoples Day in Prince Albert includes a moment of silence to honour the children whose remains were discovered at the former Kamloops residential school.

The virtual event will also feature a drumming group playing an honour song for the children.

“People often want to say, that happened a long time ago, they need to get over it,” said organizer Janet Carriere, executive director of the Prince Albert Indian and Metis Friendship Centre.

“You can’t just get over something that’s been passed down from generation to generation. Getting over it is not an option and I don’t think anyone should ever get over having their children taken away or being five years old and taken to a residential school.”

She says the “every child matters” campaign will be a big part of the event, which includes live and record elements including Indigenous singers, dancers, and artists demonstrating beading and bannock making.

Carriere is hopeful that the event will be back in Kinsmen Park in 2022.

At Wanuskewin Heritage Park, the day started with a bison walk and other cultural activities throughout the day. Most events will be virtual.

This year is the 25th anniversary of celebrating the heritage of First Nations, Inuit and Metis peoples nationally.

The day falls on the summer solstice, a day that Indigenous people have celebrated for centuries.