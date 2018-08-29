The provincial government will fully fund the upcoming contract with Saskatchewan teachers, Premier Scott Moe announced Wednesday.

Moe made the announcement to 3,500 Saskatoon teachers at the annual Saskatoon Teachers Association Convention.

The province came under fire after releasing the 2016 budget which included only partial funding of a salary increase, leaving school divisions to pony up the rest.

Earlier this year Education Minister Gord Wyant did not commit to fully funding a new contract.

The contract represents more than 13,000 teachers who have been without a contract since Aug. 31, 2017, when their last collective agreement expired.

The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation applied for binding arbitration in January, saying it was “pointless” to continue negotiations.

The 2017-2018 budget slashed $54 million in funding to school divisions. In February, Moe made good on his leadership campaign commitment to reinstate $30 million in education funding, money which he said should be used to hire more educational assistants and teachers.