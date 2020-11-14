SASKATOON -- The City of Saskatoon says crews are continuing to work around the clock to clear the streets from the snowstorm that blanketed the city earlier this week.

In a news release on Saturday, the city says basic mobility has been restored in 15 neighbourhoods, or 25 per cent of residential streets, and crews are currently working in 19 neighbourhoods across the city and will continue to do so through the night.

To aid in the cleanup, the city says crews would appreciate residents moving their vehicles to give them more room to work. Piles of now left on streets after the snow is cleared will vary by neighbourhood, and after initial passes, snow crews will return to some streets for clean-up work.

The city says snow has been cleared in in front of schools, and back lanes will also be prioritized with residential snow clearing.

All fixed-route bus routes will operate with no snow related detours, and garbage and recycling collection services have returned to normal, with the following make-up collections: