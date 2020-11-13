SASKATOON -- The City of Saskatoon says basic mobility has been restored in eight neighbourhoods on Friday following the severe weekend snowstorm.

Crews have been working around the clock to clear the nearly 30 centimetres of snow that fell on Sunday, starting with the worst affected areas and moving to residential neighbourhoods, beginning with the ones with most traffic, according to a news release from the city.

On Friday, the city said snow-clearing crews have been working in 10 different neighbourhoods.

Residents are not required to move their vehicles, but the city encourages it if possible as it will give crews more space to work.

The city said crews will return to some streets after their initial pass for clean-up.

“There may be ridges left adjacent to parked cars, and residents will be responsible for any removal adjacent to their vehicles that may be needed to get out of the parking spot,” the release said.

It encourages residents to reach out to friends and neighbours for help if they cannot clear snow away on their own.

Back lanes are also being prioritized at this time, the city said.

It adds that snow has been cleared from the front of schools, however piles of snow remain in the parking lanes.

Crews are working to remove these snow piles at over 100 school zones across the city and is asking people to be extremely cautious while navigating these areas as it could impact pick-up and drop-off as well as sightlines, the release said.

Access Transit continues to only provide essential trips, while all bus routes are operating with no snow-related detours, according to the city.

As for curbside garbage and recycling collection, the city said all services have returned to normal schedules.

Make-up collections are as follows:

Monday, Nov. 9 collections rescheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14

Tuesday, Nov. 10 collections rescheduled for Sunday, Nov. 15

Households that did not receive garbage collection on Wednesday, Nov. 11 are asked to roll out carts for Monday, Nov. 16 and leave them until they are collected as it could take a few days to complete

Residents are reminded to ensure bins are placed in front of or four feet to the side of all snowbanks and snow piles so that they can be easily accessed

More information, along with a schedule on residential street clearing can be found on the city’s website.