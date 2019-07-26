

CTV Saskatoon





Premier Scott Moe says Saskatchewan Party MLA Nadine Wilson has stepped down from her role as provincial secretary after Wilson told Moe she was charged with common assault in a "private family matter."

Wilson is the MLA for Saskatchewan Rivers.

"Ms. Wilson maintains her innocence, and as the charges have not been proven in court, she will remain a member of the government caucus," Moe said in a news release.

Wilson was first elected in 2007, and was re-elected in 2011 and 2016.