Premier Scott Moe says Saskatchewan Party MLA Nadine Wilson has stepped down from her role as provincial secretary after Wilson told Moe she was charged with common assault in a "private family matter."

Wilson is the MLA for Saskatchewan Rivers.

"Ms. Wilson maintains her innocence, and as the charges have not been proven in court, she will remain a member of the government caucus," Moe said in a news release.

Wilson was first elected in 2007, and was re-elected in 2011 and 2016.