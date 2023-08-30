MLA Don Morgan says protection of students is 'paramount' following pronoun policy protest

MLA for Saskatoon Southeast Don Morgan says that supports and protection of children in schools is “paramount” following backlash against the province’s new pronoun policy.

While speaking to CTV News on Tuesday – Morgan responded to concerns around Saskatchewan’s new pronoun policy – which requires students under 16 years of age to seek parental consent to change their preferred names and pronouns at school.

“What I would urge them to do is to take a step back, look at the policy, decide what’s best for children, what’s best for families,” he said.

Morgan referenced an appendix within the policy that outlines the procedure when there is a threat of harm around a student disclosing their gender identity.

“In situations where it is reasonably expected to gain parental consent could result in physical, mental or emotional harm to the student – the student would be directed to the appropriate school professional(s) for support,” the policy read.

“They will work with the student to develop a plan to speak to their parents when they are ready to do so.”

Morgan said the idea of parental consent is not new and the pronoun policy is no exception.

“With regard to the broader issue, if a child wants to go on a field trip or engage in another activity – band or whatever – they are usually expected to obtain a consent form from the parent and I don’t think this is any different,” he said.

“The paramount concern though is making sure there are supports to protect the child.”

Morgan previously served as the Minister of the Crown Investments Corporation and was responsible for the province’s crown corporations as well as labour relations and workplace safety.

Morgan announced he will not seek re-election in 2024 and was appointed to the position of Provincial Secretary in the province’s cabinet shuffle on Tuesday.

Among the major changes were the departure of Dustin Duncan as Education Minister – being replaced by Battlefords MLA Jeremy Cockrill.