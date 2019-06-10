It was another busy afternoon at Super Donair on Idylwyld Drive much of their business heads out the door as takeaway.

"Everything we sell we end up packaging it in plastic because almost everything that goes out is takeout," Gurwider Thind told CTV News.

Ottawa’s proposed plastic ban could be bad for business, she said.

"Plastic is a cheaper alternative for us right now in order to run our business and every dollar counts for us," said Thind, whose father owns the restaurant.

At Jerry's on Eighth Street there is support for the plan and the owner said they're already working toward a day when they go plastic free.

"We are already working with our supplier to find alternatives for things like straws," Jerry Kristian said.

The target of the proposed ban, single use plastic, is hard to recycle, according to the Saskatchewan Waste Reduction Council.

"One of the problems with the single use items is that they are so small and they totally fall through the cracks in the system,” spokesperson Naomi Mihilewicz said.

“They don't work well in recycling, they don't capture well for recycling."

The federal government did not announce specific products that will be outlawed, saying it will examine scientific evidence to identify the most harmful plastics.