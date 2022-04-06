Mixed feelings in Sask. over Indigenous delegation's trip to the Vatican

Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) Third Vice-Chief Aly Bear says the Indigenous delegation's trip to the Vatican was a "huge gesture" — but also says work needs to be done at home.

That's one of the reasons she declined to go along.

Bear says her grandmother is a residential school survivor and spoke with her about reconciliation.

“She told me that her healing is with the Creator and her healing comes from her relationship with the Creator, not from her relationship with the church or the Pope,” Bear said.

Bear says she’s seen negative comments about the delegation on social media but isn’t letting that in the way of reconciliation.

“I respect everyone’s opinion, to each their own, we’re all sovereign people and I truly believe that we’re self-determining and have the right to our comments,” Bear said.

Leona Tootoosis attended four residential schools in Saskatchewan for all of her school years. She says the trip and Pope Francis' apology didn’t have much meaning to her.

“He (the Pope) can say anything he wants,” Tootoosis told CTV News. “(He should) work on the priests and abusers you know.”

Tootoossis says she “didn’t feel anything” about the delegates going but is happy for those who went if it meant better healing for residential school survivors.

The Metis National Council had 18 people in total who made the trip and say they were aware of the different perspectives beforehand.

Metis National Council President Cassidy Caron says it's “not right” to expect everyone to have the same opinions but that it considers the trip successful regardless.

“If only one Metis residential school survivor told me that this trip was important to them and their healing journey, I would have done it.”