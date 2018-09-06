Mixed doubles curling has become the fastest sport on pebbled ice - and it’s popularity is growing quickly. The best way to become an expert on the ins and outs of the game is to watch the video above, featuring one half of Canada’s mixed doubles curling team, Kirk Muyres. Read on for his thoughts on why the game is so exciting.

The inaugural World Cup of Curling is set to begin on September 12 in Suzhou, China, an event unlike any we’ve seen before in the sport, bringing together men’s, women’s, and mixed doubles teams from the planet’s top eight curling countries.

After winning gold at the mixed doubles Canadian championship at the start of April, and following that up with a bronze medal at the world championship in Switzerland just a few weeks later, Saskatoon’s Kirk Muyres will once again team up with Edmonton curler Laura Walker for the event.

“It’s so neat to be a part of the first one ever,” Muyres said. “The Briers, and the Canadian championships, that’s always second to none and something I’ll never forget, but this is close behind. I get to represent Canada again in the first ever World Cup. Mixed doubles, we get to be a part of a bigger Team Canada, we get to go with (Kevin) Koe and (Rachel) Homan, and Laura and I on the mixed doubles side. It’s pretty special to be kind of that first one.”

The sport became mainstream after making its world debut at the 2018 Winter Olympics, and Muyres believes that’s only the beginning.

“I think it’s just so much more exciting, and easier to watch for people on TV. It’s only about an hour and a half long, there’s always so many rocks in play. It’s something new, it’s something different, and it’s something exciting for the fans. I really think in the next five, 10 years you’re going to see it take off really to a new level, even after the next Olympics.

“Some of the countries where they don’t have a curling tradition, or they don’t have a lot of players, mixed doubles breeds into that beautifully. I think it’s growing huge in other parts of the world.”

As the third with Team Laycock, Muyres had the opportunity to curl and train in South Korea in 2017 after missing out on the Brier. But this event in Suzhou will mark his first trip to China.

“It’s about an hour out of Shanghai. It’s the first even in this building, it looks beautiful. I assume it’s going to be hot, but honestly I don’t know much about where we’re going, but that’s what kind of makes it exciting.”

Muyres and Walker will face off against Team Norway on the opening day of the tournament.