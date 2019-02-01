Missing woman may be ‘vulnerable,’ police say
Otanys Taniskishayinew was last seen at Royal University Hospital around 8 p.m. Thursday. (Courtesy Saskatoon Police Services)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Friday, February 1, 2019 1:22PM CST
Saskatoon police are asking for help finding a missing 26-year-old woman.
Otanys Taniskishayinew was last seen at Royal University Hospital around 8 p.m. Thursday and may be in a vulnerable state, police say.
She is five-foot-eight and 128 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Taniskishayinew's whereabouts is asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service or Crime Stoppers.