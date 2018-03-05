Missing woman last seen in Saskatoon's downtown found safe
Stacy Simenac (Saskatoon police supplied)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Monday, March 5, 2018 11:29AM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, March 6, 2018 10:12AM CST
A woman missing for about two weeks has been found safe, according to Saskatoon police.
Stacy Simenac, 34, had last been seen Feb. 18 in the city’s downtown before she was reported missing. Police said her family was concerned for her well-being.
