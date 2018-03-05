

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon police are asking the public for help finding a missing woman last seen in the city’s downtown.

Stacy Simenac was last seen Feb. 18, according to police. The 34-year-old suffers from mental health issues and her family is concerned for her well-being.

She’s described as white, 5-6 and about 160 pounds, with strawberry blonde dyed hair.

Anyone who may know her whereabouts is asked to call police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.