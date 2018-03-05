Missing woman last seen in Saskatoon's downtown
Stacy Simenac (Saskatoon police supplied)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Monday, March 5, 2018 11:29AM CST
Saskatoon police are asking the public for help finding a missing woman last seen in the city’s downtown.
Stacy Simenac was last seen Feb. 18, according to police. The 34-year-old suffers from mental health issues and her family is concerned for her well-being.
She’s described as white, 5-6 and about 160 pounds, with strawberry blonde dyed hair.
Anyone who may know her whereabouts is asked to call police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
More Stories
- Buses and flights cancelled after weekend snowfall
- Seventh set of remains linked to alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur: police 4
- Trump tweets that steel, aluminum tariffs stay unless there's a new NAFTA deal 8
- Saskatchewan defeats New Brunswick 9-4 for first Brier win
- 'I feel scared:' Indigenous youth call for change after high-profile acquittals
- Missing woman last seen in Saskatoon's downtown
- More seniors dying on Canadian roads than any other group
- Police investigating armed robbery