A 30-year-old woman has died after a single vehicle crash on Monday, two days after being reported missing by her family.

RCMP says they were called to the scene of the crash, west of Battleford on Highway 40, around 9:20 a.m. on Monday.

The woman and lone occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the woman had been reported missing by her family on Saturday morning.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.