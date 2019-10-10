SASKATOON -- Police are asking for help finding 24-year-old Shania Desjarlais.

She was last seen Oct. 1 around 2:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of 20th Street West.

Police and family are concerned as she may be in a vulnerable state, police say.

Desjarlais is described as five-foot-five and 110 pounds with a slim build and long black hair with reddish tips.

She has a tattoo of a dove with "Penny Anne" on her back left shoulder, a rose with "Baby Bro" on her left chest and "Rudy" on her left hand.

She may be wearing a black jacket and jeans.