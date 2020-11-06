SASKATOON -- The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for help finding a Winnipeg child believed to be in Saskatchewan.

Brandy Thompson, 14, is believed to be in a vehicle on the Yellowhead Highway travelling near North Battleford.

Investigators believe Brandy may be attempting to make her way to the Edmonton area.

Thompson is described as five feet tall and 100 pounds with straight brown hair.

She has braces and is known to have long gel nails.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact either the Winnipeg Police Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250, their local police service, or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).