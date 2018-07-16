

CTV Saskatoon





A missing dog that captured the attention of hundreds in Saskatoon has been found.

Saturn, a one-year-old white Labrador that ran away after a car crash July 7, was found Tuesday morning, according to a Facebook page devoted to finding her.

More than 600 people follow the page.

“Best news ever!!” one commenter wrote.

“I am so glad you found her. Poor puppy,” another stated.

The dog had been missing for 10 days, after escaping from her owners’ car following the crash.

The owners, Micah Ouwens and Morgan Thompson, were hit by a driver who went through a stop sign at the intersection of Massey and Confederation drives. Saturn jumped out and ran away when the couple opened the door.

Thompson said she thinks Saturn was spooked from the accident.

“She is very timid, and because of the whole ordeal, she is most likely quite frightened,” Thompson said Monday, before Saturn was found.

The search lasted 10 days, and the couple found six other lost dogs and a lost elderly man during the process.

Saturn was reportedly spotted several times by members of the Facebook group, during the search. People saw the dog in the Hampton Village, Dundonald and Westview areas.

Thompson and Ouwens posted a thank-you message on the page along with the post letting the group know Saturn had been found.

“THANK YOU EVERYONE!” Thompson wrote.

“I don’t think we can ever say that enough. Micah and I would like to organize a way to say thank you to everyone! But, first we want to get Saturn home, rested and healthy again!”

The couple were in line with Saturn at a veterinarian clinic at the time of the post.